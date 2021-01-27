Canada Post employee with COVID-19 dies amid outbreak at Mississauga plant

A Canada Post employee who worked at the Crown corporation's Gateway East plant in Mississauga and contracted COVID-19 earlier this month has died.

In a statement Wednesday, Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault said the employee was last at the facility on January 19.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family as they mourn the loss and respect their privacy during this difficult time," Legault said.

"We are focused on supporting our employees who have lost a colleague while ensuring we continue to stringently follow the guidance and direction from Peel Public Health," he added.

Last Friday, about 350 employees and contractors who work the same shift at the plant were told to leave work and go into a 14-day isolation. Legault said then that the move was a precautionary measure taken on the advice of Peel Public Health.

As of yesterday, there had been 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the 4,500 people who work at the facility. All of those cases had come since Jan. 1.

Canada Post has cautioned that, given the temporary shift changes, customers should expect shipping delays.