Toronto police ID man shot to death at gas station, but have no info on gunman

Toronto police say a man who was shot at a midtown gas station earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Nashwan Yonan, 32, is the city's 16th homicide victim of 2019

CBC News ·
The man who was shot at a midtown gas station on March 8 has died of his injuries. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Nashwan Yonan, 32, is now Toronto's 16th homicide victim of 2019.

Yonan was shot at a gas station in the Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West area around 12:20 a.m. on March 8.

Police said the gunman in the attack fired numerous rounds at Yonan.

Officers still haven't released any information about the suspect in this case.

Nashwan Yonan, 32, died in hospital weeks after being shot at a Toronto gas station. (Toronto Police Service)
