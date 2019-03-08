Toronto police ID man shot to death at gas station, but have no info on gunman
Toronto police say a man who was shot at a midtown gas station earlier this month has died of his injuries.
Nashwan Yonan, 32, is the city's 16th homicide victim of 2019
Nashwan Yonan, 32, is now Toronto's 16th homicide victim of 2019.
Yonan was shot at a gas station in the Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West area around 12:20 a.m. on March 8.
Police said the gunman in the attack fired numerous rounds at Yonan.
Officers still haven't released any information about the suspect in this case.