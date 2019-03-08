Toronto police ID man shot to death at gas station, but have no info on gunman

Toronto police say a man who was shot at a midtown gas station earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Nashwan Yonan, 32, is now Toronto's 16th homicide victim of 2019.

Yonan was shot at a gas station in the Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West area around 12:20 a.m. on March 8.

Police said the gunman in the attack fired numerous rounds at Yonan.

Officers still haven't released any information about the suspect in this case.