Nathan Lloyd Ashman ID'd as man who died after gas station fight

Toronto police have identified the 36-year-old man who died after a gas station fight, and arrested one man in connection with the case.

Police say Nathan Lloyd Ashman, of Toronto, was found unresponsive in a park shortly after he was involved in a physical altercation that broke out at a gas station in the Jane Street ad Wilson Avenue area around 9:12 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Ashman was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have now charged a 43-year-old Toronto man — who was also taken to hospital following the altercation — with second-degree murder.

Investigators are still looking for anyone who has information about the incident.



