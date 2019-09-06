Skip to Main Content
Nathan Lloyd Ashman ID'd as man who died after gas station fight
Toronto police have identified the 36-year-old man who died after a gas station fight, and arrested one man in connection with the case.

Police tape surrounds a gas station in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue late Wednesday evening following an incident that left a 36-year-old man dead. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Police say Nathan Lloyd Ashman, of Toronto, was found unresponsive in a park shortly after he was involved in a physical altercation that broke out at a gas station in the Jane Street ad Wilson Avenue area around 9:12 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Ashman was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have now charged a 43-year-old Toronto man — who was also taken to hospital following the altercation — with second-degree murder. 

Investigators are still looking for anyone who has information about the incident.

