Drivers have a small window to get another reprieve at the pumps this weekend as gas prices are expected to briefly dip six cents Saturday in the Greater Toronto Area, according to gas price watcher Dan McTeague.

McTeague's website, Gas Wizard, which tracks and predicts Canadian gas prices, has the cost of regular gasoline set to drop from $1.74 a litre on Friday to $1.68 a litre on Saturday. This follows a four-cent decrease from Thursday to Friday in the GTA.

By Sunday, McTeague expects the price will start to climb again by two or three cents per litre.

"So word to the wise, and those of us who've been doing it for some time, I'll be filling up on Saturday — Saturday evening in particular," said McTeague, who's also president of the group Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Local motorists haven't seen prices this low since April 14, he said.

And while $1.68 per litre may still not seem like good news for some, it's "a lot better" than where prices were on June 11 when gas cost just under $2.16 per litre.

Outside the GTA, a six-cent drop in Barrie will see drivers paying $1.67 a litre for regular gasoline. Ottawa drivers are also expected to be paying $1.68 a litre come Saturday.