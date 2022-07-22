Gas prices expected to drop on Saturday but climb on Sunday, expert says
Cost expected to be $1.68 a litre on Saturday following 2nd price drop in 24 hours
Drivers have a small window to get another reprieve at the pumps this weekend as gas prices are expected to briefly dip six cents Saturday in the Greater Toronto Area, according to gas price watcher Dan McTeague.
McTeague's website, Gas Wizard, which tracks and predicts Canadian gas prices, has the cost of regular gasoline set to drop from $1.74 a litre on Friday to $1.68 a litre on Saturday. This follows a four-cent decrease from Thursday to Friday in the GTA.
By Sunday, McTeague expects the price will start to climb again by two or three cents per litre.
"So word to the wise, and those of us who've been doing it for some time, I'll be filling up on Saturday — Saturday evening in particular," said McTeague, who's also president of the group Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Local motorists haven't seen prices this low since April 14, he said.
And while $1.68 per litre may still not seem like good news for some, it's "a lot better" than where prices were on June 11 when gas cost just under $2.16 per litre.
Outside the GTA, a six-cent drop in Barrie will see drivers paying $1.67 a litre for regular gasoline. Ottawa drivers are also expected to be paying $1.68 a litre come Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?