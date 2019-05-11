Gas leak briefly shuts down stretch of Queen Street W.

Toronto police evacuated several buildings downtown after a work crew struck a natural gas line on Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Queen Street W. and Denison Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.

About 20 people were displaced, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. She said other residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes.

A small stretch of Queen Street W. was closed in both directions from Denison Avenue to Portland Street, but it has since reopened.