Natural gas leak forces people out of their homes in Mississauga neighbourhood

A natural gas leak has forced the evacuation of more than a dozen homes in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of the leak in the middle of Blythe Road in the Mississauga Road and Dundas Street West area. Emergency services received notice at around noon Monday.

Enbridge Gas crews are repairing the leak, which is expected to take up to five hours.

"They're actively trying to fix everything," Peel police Const. Heather Cannon said.

Police and Peel paramedics are on standby at the scene. Both report no injuries.

Mississauga Transit has also sent buses to provide temporary shelter for anyone who needs it during the evacuation.

"If people don't have anywhere to go, we ensure we have enough space for them," Cannon said.

Video from the scene on Blythe Rd <a href="https://t.co/4epzM7dcQU">pic.twitter.com/4epzM7dcQU</a> —@MississaugaFES

Blythe Road is closed from Daulton Drive to the end of the road. Authorities are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area and be aware of first responders working on the roadway.

As of 6 p.m, 13 houses were evacuated. There are three Mississsauga Fire Command Officers at the scene.

"Due to the size of the leak, repair is complicated," Mississauga Fire said in a tweet.