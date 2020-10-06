Man, 33, wanted for first-degree murder in North York triple shooting

Toronto police have identified a man wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after a triple shooting in North York on the weekend.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of O'Keal Brown, 33, of Toronto, police said in a news release on Monday.

The shooting happened inside an apartment at 18 Skipton Crt., near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Police were called to the building at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

One man, Gary Douglas Gallant, 36, of Toronto, was killed while two other people were seriously injured. Gallant is Toronto's 57th homicide victim of the year.

Toronto police identified Gary Gallant, 36, of Toronto, as the victim of a shooting inside an apartment near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Saturday morning. (Toronto Police Services )

When officers arrived, they found three people shot inside the apartment.

Police said Gallant sustained life-threatening injuries. Paramedics tried to save his life, but he died in the apartment.

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police had said a dark coloured SUV was seen leaving the area.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).