Police identify man killed in North York triple shooting

Toronto police have identified a man killed a triple shooting in North York early Saturday.

Gary Douglas Gallant, 36, of Toronto, died at the scene. Gallant is Toronto's 57th homicide victim of the year.

In a news release on Sunday, police said officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment building at 18 Skipton Crt., near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Police were called to the building at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found three people shot inside the apartment.

Police said Gallant sustained life-threatening injuries. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to save his life, but he died of his injuries.

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a dark coloured SUV was seen leaving the area.

Investigators are asking residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dashboard cameras for footage that might aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).