Fence in park to keep people from climbing on Scarborough Bluffs not 'done deal,' councillor says

A two-metre high fence in a park near the Scarborough Bluffs, designed to keep people from climbing on the cliffs, is "not a done deal" even though the city has already begun work on the project, a Toronto city councillor says.

Coun. Gary Crawford, who represents Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest, apologized to residents who live near Scarborough Heights Park on Tuesday, saying at a virtual community meeting that the city should have consulted them before construction started. The park is located off Fishleigh Drive and fence posts, evenly spaced, have been left in the park.

Crawford said he plans to talk to city staff about the project, then reach out to the community again in the coming days. He halted work on the fence in early June.

"This is not the way the process should have happened," Crawford told residents. "That was not supposed to happen. The conversation should have happened before. I am listening. As far as I am concerned, this is not a done deal."

The city had said it planned to build roughly 500 metres of fencing in two sections of the park to prevent "misadventures." The fence is chain link as opposed to post and cable.

At the meeting, officials from the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation division, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Toronto Paramedic Services, Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Service provided information about the fence and rescues, saying a fence would act as a deterrent to people wanting to climb down the bluffs.

Coun. Gary Crawford says: 'This is not the way the process should have happened. That was not supposed to happen. The conversation should have happened before. I am listening. As far as I am concerned, this is not a done deal.' (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

There have been 77 calls for service in three parks that border the Bluffs from Jan. 1 2016 to June 8, 2021, 27 of which resulted in rescues and 40 people in all being rescued, according to Tony Bavota, deputy fire chief at Toronto Fire Services.

Of this number, only three of the calls were for rescues in Scarborough Heights Park, John Davidson, of Toronto Fire Services, told the meeting.

When asked by residents why the city was planning to install fences specifically in Scarborough Heights Park, the city said there are barriers already in other parks along the bluffs.

Fence to provide safety, city says

Donna Kovachis, of the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation division, said the purpose of the fence is ensure that people cannot climb down the bluffs from the park.

"Basically, the rationale for installing the fence was to provide safety at this time," she said.

Nancy Gaffney, of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), said deer can jump over a two-metre high fence and the TRCA could install what she called a wildlife gate, a small rectangular opening at the bottom of the fence, to allow small mammals to pass through.

A sign in Scarborough Heights Park warns visitors of the steep drop in the lower half of the park. Fence posts, evenly spaced out, have been left in the park but construction of the fence itself has stopped. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Residents urge city to leave nature alone

Residents, however, said a fence is not the answer, it will impede the movement of animals regardless of whether there are wildlife gates, and it will ruin the experience of people who walk along the perimeter of the park to enjoy the view, the trees and foliage.

A few said nature should be left alone.

One said personal responsibility matters when it comes to taking risks, such as scaling cliffs, while another said the city could launch a social media campaign to discourage people from climbing down or up the bluffs. At least one complained about the lack of community consultation.

A few said it is not local people who need rescuing from misadventures on the bluffs.

"You can't fence the whole world in," one resident said.

According to Crawford, the smaller western portion of the fence would have gone along the top of an embankment in the park from a community garden to the edge of the bluffs, while the larger eastern portion would have provided security, "wrapping" the lower half of the park.