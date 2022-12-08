3 teens charged after stabbings at Oakville high school, arrest warrant out for adult

Three teens have been charged after stabbings at an Oakville high school, Halton police say, while an arrest warrant has gone out for an adult also wanted in connection to the incident.

Officers were initially called to Garth Webb Secondary School at about 4 p.m. Wednesday after a fight erupted between a "group of youths" in the building's foyer, police said in a news release Thursday.

They found three 15-year-olds with injuries. Two had stab wounds to their bodies, while a third had a bloody nose, police said. All three were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The school was put into lockdown for several hours while police investigated.

Police laid a total of 16 charges against four people in connection to the fight and stabbings. (David Ritchie/CBC)

One 15-year-old male was arrested at the school and charged with assault, police said. Another was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Merchants Gate and Third Line in Oakville and faces a total of seven charges, including assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male was arrested shortly after the initial incident, also in the Merchants Gate and Third Line area, and charged with assault.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 19-year-old man wanted on seven charges, including two counts each of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

All of the accused are from Oakville, police said.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact Halton police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.