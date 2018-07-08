Skip to Main Content
Big Sugar bassist Garry Lowe dead at 65 after battle with cancer

Garry Lowe, bassist for the Canadian rock/reggae band Big Sugar, has died.

Garry Lowe passed away early Saturday morning after a 2-year battle with cancer, band says in statement

The Canadian Press ·
Big Sugar bassist Garry Lowe died after battle with cancer on Saturday. He was 65. (Big Sugar/Facebook)

A statement issued by the band says Lowe passed away early Saturday morning after a two-year battle with cancer.

The statement says Lowe "was long heralded and admired for not only his extensive musical talents, especially with Gordie Johnson and Big Sugar, but also for his infectious energies of love, humanity, humour and kindness."

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Lowe moved to Canada in 1976 when he was 22 and began playing bass with reggae legend Jackie Mittoo. He joined Big Sugar in 1994, touring and recording with the band.

"We lost our dear brother and sweet friend Garry this morning," Johnson says in the statement. "He was my greatest musical collaborator, our wisest elder. We were blessed to be on life's journey together."

Lowe was 65.

