New Garrison bridge connects people and parks in Toronto's Fort York area

Garrison Crossing — a new bridge linking parks in the downtown area of Toronto — officially opened to residents on Tuesday.

City officials say the bridge will make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists travelling from Trinity Bellwoods Park to the Fort York Grounds.

"I'm proud to officially open this important piece of active transportation infrastructure that will connect key downtown communities," Mayor John Tory said.

The stainless steel bridge is the first of its kind in Canada, he said.

I look forward to seeing the Garrison Crossing Bridge turn into a vital part of the downtown core and a vital neighbourhood to neighbourhood, people to people connection.

Tory was joined by city councillors Joe Cressy and Mike Layton at the opening.

"Garrison Crossing is a critical city-building initiative for our growing downtown," Cressy said.

"It will create a vital connection from the Fort York and waterfront neighbourhoods to communities north of the rail corridor."

Garrison Crossing, a new bridge linking parks in the downtown area of Toronto, officially opened to residents on Tuesday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The two-bridge structure spans two rail corridors in the downtown core.

The 52-metre northern bridge structure spans from the South Stanley Park extension over the Kitchener rail corridor and lands on the north side of Ordnance Triangle Park. The 49-metre southern bridge structure spans from the south side of Ordnance Triangle Park over the Lakeshore West rail corridor, landing in the grounds of the Fort York National Historic Site.

After 10 years of work the Garrison Crossing Bridges connecting King West to Fort York and the Waterfront are officially open.

Toronto Chief Planner Gregg Lintern boasts that with the new bridge, it now takes just nine minutes to get from King Street to the Bentway — the linear park underneath the Gardiner Expressway.

Construction of the new bridge began in the fall of 2016.

Yes now it's 9 minutes rom King to the Bentway with views and vistas like you've not seen before

The city is set to host an official community celebration for the crossing in late October.