3 injured in Gardiner crash that closed highway for hours

Three people were injured in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that police say may have been related to a street race.

At around 1:08 a.m. Sunday, two or possibly three vehicles were involved in the collision near the Park Lawn Road exit, according Toronto police's traffic services division.

One of the vehicles slammed into a sign post and ended up off the roadway, while the other vehicles fled the scene. It appears as though the vehicle that left the road was not involved in the race, police said.

Three people from that vehicle were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police closed the westbound lanes between Park Lawn Road and Islington Avenue for several hours before they were reopened at 9:30 a.m.

A collision reconstruction team was on the scene and police are still trying to get descriptions of the other vehicles that may have been involved.