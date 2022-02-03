Skip to Main Content
Toronto

1 dead after vehicle collides with truck on Gardiner Expressway

One person is dead after a collision on the Gardiner Expressway near Royal York Road Thursday morning.

All westbound lanes blocked at Royal York Road, vehicles exiting at Park Lawn

One person has died after a collision on the Gardiner Expressway Thursday morning. (Twitter/Toronto Police Operations)

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant says a vehicle travelling westbound collided with a flatbed truck around 9:23 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner have been blocked, and vehicles are exiting at Park Lawn. 

Police are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision to contact them.

