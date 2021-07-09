Gardiner Expressway closed this weekend for annual repairs, maintenance work

If you were planning on using the Gardiner Expressway to get wherever you're going this weekend, you'll have to think of an alternate route.

The roadway will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for annual maintenance, repairs, and improvements.

While initially scheduled for June 25 to 28, weather conditions forced the city to move the closure to this weekend.

The city closes the expressway for one weekend each year to make sure road crews and engineers have a 54-hour window to make all the necessary repairs and improvements to the roadway.

The city has prepared traffic plans to manage the congestion that's expected on other routes over the weekend. It includes signage in an advance of this weekend's closure and information posted on the city's social channels.

Maintenance work includes milling and paving 15 kilometres of roadway with more than 11,000 tonnes of asphalt.

It also includes:

Line markings, sign inspections.and pothole repairs.

Debris removal, graffiti removal, and catch basin flushing.

Bridge inspections and bridge joint flushing.

inspection and repairs of crash attenuation systems, street lights, hydro poles, traffic cameras, and guiderails.

The city is aloowing motorists to use Lake Shore Boulevard West, the Queensway, Bloor Street, and Evans Avenue as alternate routes during the weekend closure.