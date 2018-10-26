City delays Gardiner Expressway repair closure due to rain

Annual repair work on the Gardiner Expressway has been moved to the first weekend of November due to expected bad weather.

The road work was originally scheduled to take place this weekend, but Environment Canada is calling for showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

The annual repair work will now run from Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 a.m.

The city performs work including grinding and paving, crack sealing, debris removal, inspections and line painting during the annual closure.

TTC closures still on

Another set of closures will affect subway riders on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence stations due to ongoing work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency overseeing construction of the new line, will also perform track work during the closure.

Service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will also be delayed on Sunday.

The first trains are scheduled to start running at noon due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.