Garbage truck's load catches fire, leading to big mess at Adelaide and Simcoe

Flames leapt from the top of a garbage truck in downtown Toronto this morning, forcing the vehicle's operator to dump the entire load onto a downtown roadway.

Toronto Fire is on scene at Adelaide Street West and Simcoe Street to extinguish the blaze.

District Chief Stephan Powell said it didn't take long to put out the fire, but cleaning the debris will take some time.

Toronto police say it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.

Several pedestrians shot video of the incident, which took place along a busy commuting corridor. One person shared their video on Reddit, which you can see by following this link.

Firefighters were on the scene quickly to put out this pile of flaming trash. (Chrisupra/Reddit)

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time. The garbage truck belongs to a private operator.

Expect delays if you're trying to move through the area.