Garbage truck driver charged after pedestrian killed in midtown Toronto

A garbage truck driver has been charged after a woman was killed in a collision in midtown Toronto in December, police say.

The fatal collision happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive on Dec. 7 just after 12:30 p.m.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the driver, 40, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian and turning not in safety.

According to police, the driver of a garbage truck was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue West toward Winona Drive when he approached the intersection and struck the woman while making a right turn northbound.

The woman was walking east to west on the north side crosswalk when she was struck. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt, police said.

At the time, police said the woman was in her 50s.