Man in life-threatening condition after garage fire in Scarborough
He was taken to a hospital burn unit
One person is in life-threatening condition after a fire fully engulfed a garage in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
Toronto Fire Services responded to a call just after 5 a.m. near Homestead Road and Coronation Drive.
The fire, which was close to other homes, was quickly upgraded to two-alarm, Toronto Fire Services tweeted.
A man in his 70s was taken to a hospital burn unit in life-threatening condition, Toronto EMS deputy commander Arnon Goldenberg told CBC Toronto.
The fire marshal is currently investigating, Toronto police tweeted.
FIRE:<br>Homestead Rd + Coronation Dr<br>* 5:05 am *<br>- Garage on fire<br>- Fully engulfed<br>- Close to other homes<br>- Someone injured by fire<br>- Fire Crews o/s advise 2nd Alarm fire<br>- Victim located<br>- Very serious injuries<br>- Emergency run to hospital<br>- Fire Marshal investigation<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO951529?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO951529</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/xg28X39cc7">pic.twitter.com/xg28X39cc7</a>—@TPSOperations