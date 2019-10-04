Gang sex assault trial to start today for 2016 incident in Little Italy bar

The former owner and the manager of a bar in Little Italy are set to go to trial Monday on multiple charges in a high-profile case involving an alleged gang sexual assault on a woman almost three years ago.

The two men are accused of drugging, confining and sexually assaulting the then 24-year-old on Dec. 14, 2016 in an attack that continued into the early hours of the next day at the College Street Bar.

The former owner, Gavin MacMiIlan, 44, and manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, each face a charge of gang sexual assault, administering a stupefying drug and forcible confinement. Carrasco also faces two additional charges of sexual assault.

The charges have not been tested in court.

When the charges were laid, police said the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, forcibly confined in the bar and given illicit drugs as well as alcohol.

The College Street Bar closed in early 2017. It was sold later that year and now operates under new ownership and a new name. A public outcry after the alleged assault led to protests outside the bar. Activists, including sexual assault survivors, launched a petition that was signed by more than 1,600 people demanding the business be shut down.

The former College Street Bar, the site of an alleged gang sexual assault, was shut down in Jan. 2017 when charges were laid against owner Gavin MacMillan and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News)

MacMillan was known as a "flair bartender," an entertainment-based style involving tricks with shakers and bottles.

Over the years, he had made numerous television appearances showcasing his moves, and designed a Canadian training program called BartenderOne.

MacMillan and Carrasco entered not guilty pleas in Ontario Superior Court on Oct. 2, 2019.

Justice Michael Dambrot is presiding over the jury trial.