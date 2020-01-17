RIP Galleria Mall: Demolition begins as retro mall makes way for massive condo development
Hope you weren't hoping for one last stroll through Galleria's hallways.
Crews are making way for a new development called Galleria on the Park
The Galleria Mall is no longer.
Toronto's ultra-retro mall, at Dufferin and Dupont streets, is making way for a massive condo development complete with a number of towers and park space. Today it looks like this.
Here's what the renderings suggest it will look like.
Hope you weren't planning to visit one last time. But if you miss the old mall interior, CBC Toronto recently spoke with a photographer who documented Galleria's hallways.
Expect construction to take months.
Let us know what you think about the massive development in the comments below.
