RIP Galleria Mall: Demolition begins as retro mall makes way for massive condo development
Toronto·Photos

Hope you weren't hoping for one last stroll through Galleria's hallways.

Crews are making way for a new development called Galleria on the Park

CBC News ·
The Galleria Mall opened in 1972 and maintained a distinctly 70s vibe for most of its existence. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The Galleria Mall is no longer.

Construction crews have started demolishing the mall, making way for a splashy and modern new development. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Toronto's ultra-retro mall, at Dufferin and Dupont streets, is making way for a massive condo development complete with a number of towers and park space. Today it looks like this.

Rubble at the Galleria Mall. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Here's what the renderings suggest it will look like.

A revamped park, a new community centre, and eight new towers make up the massive redevelopment at the Galleria Mall. Construction could start next summer. (ELAD Canada)

Hope you weren't planning to visit one last time. But if you miss the old mall interior, CBC Toronto recently spoke with a photographer who documented Galleria's hallways.

Toronto photographer Shari Kasman captured the mall's retro games and mustard yellow floor tiles for the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. (Shari Kasman/Submitted)

Expect construction to take months. 

Goodbye, Galleria Mall. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Let us know what you think about the massive development in the comments below.

