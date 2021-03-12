No working smoke alarms in Gainsborough Road house fire that killed 4, investigation finds

There were no working smoke alarms at an east-end Toronto home where a fire killed four people in January, Ontario's fire marshal's office said on Friday.

The fire gutted a two-storey house on Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road in the Upper Beaches area, back on Jan. 29.

A joint investigation, which also included Toronto police and the chief coroner's office, determined it was caused by an electrical failure in the dining room ceiling.

Roughly 80 firefighters and 20 trucks were called to the scene at 4:30 a.m. that morning and arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will investigate a blaze that has left four people dead and two others injured in Toronto's east end. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

4 dead, 2 injured

Arija Celeste Jansons survived the fire, but lost her son and mother. Another resident and a visiting friend also died.

"Everyone must take fire safety seriously," Jansons said in a statement provided by the fire marshal's office. "Keep your family safe and make sure you have working smoke alarms and practice a home fire escape plan so everyone knows what to do when the alarm sounds."

The office also said there are no working smoke alarms in one-third of all deadly fires in Ontario.

"When a fire occurs, you may only have seconds to get out safely," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg in a statement.

"With the time change this weekend, I want to remind Ontarians to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and test them."