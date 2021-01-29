4 killed in east-end Toronto house fire

Four people are dead and two others are in hospital after a blaze in a residential area of the city's east end, Toronto Fire said early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey home on Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood road in the Upper Beaches area, around 4:40 a.m., said Stephan Powell, district chief with Toronto Fire.

They arrived to find the second floor of the home fully engulfed in flames. A resident of the home was attempting to escape from a second-storey window at the time, Powell said.

Frigid temperatures created slippery and dangerous conditions for firefighters, Powell said, and high winds caused the fire to jump to at least one neighbouring residence.

Dozens of emergency vehicles here. Fire crews battling icy conditions. Difficult scene for sure <a href="https://t.co/DHe432ls6C">pic.twitter.com/DHe432ls6C</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Fire officials initially said that five people were injured in the blaze, two critically so. Around 7:30 a.m., Fire Chief Jim Jessop confirmed at the scene that four people were dead and two others were in hospital.

All four of the deceased were pulled from the home, Jessop said. Some were pronounced dead at the scene, and others in hospital, Jessop added.

He was unable to comment on the condition of the two people in hospital and no further information about those who died was available. Toronto police are working to notify next of kin, he said.

Several firefighters were also injured during the operation, Jessop said. They were treated at the scene and are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with an investigation into the origins of the blaze.

Toronto police tweeted that a number of major road closures remain in place near the scene of the fire. Gainsborough Road is closed in both directions, as well as parts of the intersections of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street and Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street.