Historian who helped to design Franco-Ontarian flag dies at 74

Gaétan Gervais, an author, historian and professor who helped to design the Franco-Ontario flag, has died. He was 74.

His sister Joanne Gervais announced his death in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"It's with great sadness that the sisters, nieces and nephews of Gaétan Gervais announce his passing today, October 20, 2018. He was surrounded by his family when he passed on after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's," her post reads.

A French language high school in Oakville, Ont., École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, part of the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde school board, is named after him.

Born on Aug. 10, 1944 to a working class family in Sudbury, Ont., Gaétan Gervais was educated at Collège du Sacré-Coeur, Laurentian University and the University of Ottawa.

Gervais began teaching history at Laurentian University in 1972. Three years later, he created the Franco-Ontarian flag with Michel Dupuis, a student at the time. Dupuis died in January 2018.

The flag, which depicts a green and white trillium flower, was first raised in front of a hopeful crowd at the University of Sudbury back on Sept. 25, 1975.

A strong advocate for the rights of Francophones in Ontario, Gervais received awards during his career largely due to his contribution to Ontario's Francophones.

In May 2013, he was became a Member of the Order of Canada.

According to the Governo-General's website, Gervais received the award "for his contributions to the advancement of the French fact in Ontario, notably as a founder of organizations and as a historian."

My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Gaétan Gervais. A pillar of the Francophone community, his legacy includes extensive work on our history including the Franco-Ontarian flag. <a href="https://t.co/9Xo8XV5M0w">https://t.co/9Xo8XV5M0w</a> —@C_Mulroney

Gervais wrote several books and articles on the history of the Francophone community in Ontario.

He was co-editor of Dictionnaire des escrits de l'Ontario francais: 1613-1993 (The Dictionary of French Writings) with the ethnologist Jean-Pierre Pichette. The book lists, through descriptive articles, 2,537 French-language works written by more than 900 Ontario-born authors who have lived in Ontario or whose works deal with Ontario.

Gervais was also involved in the founding of the Institut Franco-Ontarien and the relaunching, in 1977, of the Société historique du Nouvel-Ontario.

Combined passion for history with vision of identity

François Boileau, Ontario's French Language Services Commissioner, paid tribute to Gaetan on Saturday.

"What Gaétan Gervais bequeathed to Ontario's Francophone citizens is invaluable. He is a reference in French Ontario for having succeeded in showing the interest of Franco-Ontarian studies, by combining his passion for history and his vision of Franco-Ontarian identity. "Boileau said.

"For the first time, it hoisted the famous green and white flag on September 25, 1975. Forty years later, this symbol of rallying has not only helped to shape the future of the French language, but also to establish Pride and solidarity among Francophones throughout the province, "he adds.

"Une figure incontournable et remarquable de la communauté franco-ontarienne nous a quittés.<br><br>C’est avec profond chagrin que nous apprenons tous et toutes ce matin du décès du Professeur Gaétan Gervais..." -<a href="https://twitter.com/yypelletier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yypelletier</a> <a href="https://t.co/AWxuI63qgn">https://t.co/AWxuI63qgn</a> —@LaurentianU

Gervais contributed "immensely" to research and development of Franco-Ontarian studies, particularly with the creation of the Franco-Ontarian Institute, the Revue du Nouvel-Ontario and Cahiers Charlevoix, Boileau said.

"Historians write history. In addition to writing, Mr. Gervais is part of the story."

Dupuis, on In a 2015 interview with Radio-Canada on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the first flag-raising, explained the significance of the flag he created with Gervais.

"Just as Quebec lived a cultural revolution in the 1960s, French-Ontario was going through its own awakening in the '70s, with the emergence of writing collectives, songwriters and Franco-Ontarian theatre. The flag was simply an extension of that cultural awakening," Dupuis said.

Tributes are pouring in on Twitter.

C’est avec tristesse que nous avons appris que Gaétan Gervais, un grand Franco-Ontarien, est décédé hier soir. M. Gervais laisse un legs important à la communauté franco-ontarienne que nous n’oublirons pas. Nous offrons toutes nos sympathies à la famille Gervais. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/histoire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#histoire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onfr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onfr</a> —@collegeboreal

Mort de Gaétan Gervais : les hommages à « un véritable pilier de l'Ontario français » <a href="https://t.co/Fr2WY8e1Rd">https://t.co/Fr2WY8e1Rd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onfr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onfr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/0x8Lws7inH">pic.twitter.com/0x8Lws7inH</a> —@iciontario

Sad to learn of the passing of historian Gaétan Gervais, a massively influential figure in the field of Franco-Ontarian history, and co-creator of the Franco-Ontarian flag. <a href="https://twitter.com/CndHistAssoc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CndHistAssoc</a> <a href="https://t.co/DxfYrFG3HU">https://t.co/DxfYrFG3HU</a> —@mhayday