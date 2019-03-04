'They ran away with our money': Customers say they're victims of furniture store scam

When Shaveta Anand received her order from Youngs Fine Furniture, she noticed something was missing — that's because about half of her items didn't show up, and still haven't.

"We just bought a house," she said. "Now we're not taking vacation."

She's one of several frustrated customers who say they paid and ordered furniture from the same store in Mississauga, located near Torbram Road and Derry Road East, and still haven't received their orders in full.

Some customers say they're out hundreds of dollars in what they're now calling a furniture store scam.

Anand says she was moving into a new house with her husband and ordered a bedroom set, dining set, couch and coffee table on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from Youngs Fine Furniture. She gave the store a 30 per cent deposit, which she told to pay via e-transfer for a tax deduction.

'We [now] know that yes, they ran away with our money.' - Shaveta Anand

When only half of her furniture arrived on Saturday, Feb. 23, she phoned the store and says the manager told her she would receive the rest of her order the following Monday. He then asked her to pay the remainder of money she owed.

"I said, 'I didn't receive the full stuff, so how can I pay you?'" Anand said.

Youngs Fine Furniture was located near Torbram Road and Derry Road East. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

But despite her hesitation, she said she still paid an additional $1,300. She paid part of the amount in cash, which she says she doesn't have a receipt for, and the remainder of the amount through e-transfer.

​By the time Monday, Feb. 25 came and went, Anand still hadn't received the remainder of her items.

Store found closed after landlord seized building

After three failed delivery dates, Anand and her husband decided to go to the store in person, and were told by a sales employee that a manager would be there the following day and they could come back then to collect their money.

But when Anand's husband visited the store the following morning, on Thursday, Feb. 28., he arrived to find it closed and empty.

Shaveta Anand says she's out $1,100, which is about half of what she earns in a month. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

He says hewaited all day, but no one showed up.

So he went again the following day, but still no luck.

CBC Toronto reached out to the company Monday, but was told there would be no comment.

The building's landlord told CBC Toronto the store's lease was up at the end of February.

"We [now] know that yes, they ran away with our money," Anand said.

She says she's now out $1,100 and is still missing several pieces of furniture.

"That's half my month's salary," she said.

Anand and her husband say they paid about $1,851 in total, but only received $795 worth of furniture, and are now owed about $1,100. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Peel Police say the company is now being investigated.

"Hopefully it will help us and other people, so they can't make a fool of people," Anand said.

Customers waited outside store for hours

Neighbouring businesses say angry customers have been showing up the last few days, looking for answers.

They still haven't gotten any.

Most customers say they've been duped between $300 and $600.

CBC Toronto reporter Talia Ricci and Anand look at the Facebook page of Youngs Fine Furniture. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

"These people have business cards, a website, they're on Facebook," said customer Tatiana Lopez, who ordered a sectional couch that never came.

Lopez says she was offered a "special deal" for a piece of furniture that could only be ordered online, so she made a $300 deposit through e-transfer.

She never received the couch, and when her husband went in person, he discovered they'd moved out.

She said her husband saw people waiting outside the store in tears. Some were exchanging contact information to keep one another informed.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

CBC Toronto reporter Talia Ricci went to the now-empty store in person, but was rejected for comment. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

​The store also has many bad Yelp and Google reviews from customers accusing the store's management of scamming customers.

"These are scammers," one reviewer wrote. "I [will file] a claim in the small claims court in Ontario."