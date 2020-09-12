Skip to Main Content
Funeral arrangements announced for Oshawa family fatally shot by relative
Toronto

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the four family members who were slain in their Oshawa, Ont., home earlier this month.

A drive past visitation will be held for Chris Traynor and his 3 children Bradley, Joey and Adelaide

The Canadian Press ·
From left: Joseph Traynor, Adelaide Traynor and Bradley Traynor were killed along with their father, Chris Traynor. A visitation will be held for them on Sept. 16. (Twitter and Facebook)

The Oshawa Funeral Home says on its website that a drive past visitation for Chris Traynor, his sons Bradley and Joey and his daughter Adelaide, will held on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A private funeral and interment will be held the following day.

Loretta Traynor, the children's mother and Chris's wife, was seriously injured in the Sept. 4 mass shooting.

A fourth child, Sam, wasn't home at the time of the incident but is now by his mother's side.

Loretta Traynor, left, the children's mother and Chris Traynor's wife, was seriously injured in the Sept. 4 mass shooting. (Twitter and Facebook)

Police say the attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an "uninvited person" to the home.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

