Slain teen Jonathan Davis remembered as 'a respectful, smart, funny young man'

Family, friends and community members gathered on Saturday to remember 17-year-old Jonathan Davis, a Mississauga teen who was killed in a "brazen" act of violence outside an apartment complex in Malton on Sept. 14.

Tears flowed freely during the funeral service, which was held at Humberlea Worship Centre in Etobicoke.

"Jonathan was my best friend, brother from another mother. We spent days on end together," Joshua Twa said during his tribute.

"He was at my house almost every day. Jonathan was a respectful, smart, funny young man. He was loved by many."

You will forever be a legend. - Jamal Mohammed

Another of Davis's friends, Jamal Mohammed, said the late high school senior always looked out for others.

"It's hard to accept what happened to Jonathan. He was so innocent, he was so caring. He was the nicest man I ever met."

"It's sad that I won't be able to ever see you again. You were always looking out for us. You will forever be a legend."

Jamal Mohammed (left), Joshua Twa (centre), and Khris Rodhan paid tribute to their friend Jonathan Davis during Saturday's funeral service. (Angelina King/CBC)

Davis, a Grade 12 student at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School, was killed when shots rang out at a parkette on Darcel Avenue near Morning Star and Goreway Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment complex at about 6:15 p.m. ET. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were wounded in the shooting, including a 13-year-old girl; a 16-year-old boy; two 17-year-old boys; and a woman in her 50s.

Police later said Davis was an innocent bystander to "an ambush-type attack" that "was very brazen."

Paulette Clarke-Domize, a neighbour who witnessed Davis dying in the arms of his mother, said the community has not been the same since the shooting. (Angelina King/CBC)

Paulette Clarke-Domize, a neighbour who witnessed Davis dying in the arms of his mother, told CBC Toronto after the funeral that the community has not been the same since the shooting.

"It was terrible. I watched this mother crying for her son and there was nothing none of us could do," Clarke-Domize said.

"I'm worried. I don't see the children playing the way how I used to watch them playing, and it hurts. I'm calling for the community leaders, I'm calling for the ministers to come and help us. Help the hurting kids that cannot talk."

There were also tributes in songs such as Amazing Grace, and I Look to You during the funeral.

Jonathan Davis is remembered as 'a respectful, smart, funny young man.' (Supplied by Selma Alincy)

Family friend Monique Abbot described Davis as "gentle" and "humble."

She said he was "a very caring soul" who was always minding his own business, never involved in crowds or hanging out on the street. He was pure of heart and had great sensitivity for the world around him, Abbot added.

Selma Alincy, a friend of Davis's mother for more than 20 years, said the slain teen’s family and friends cannot rest because his killers have not been caught. (Angelina King/CBC)

Selma Alincy, a friend of Davis's mother for more than 20 years, said the slain teen's family and friends cannot rest because his killers have not been caught.

"His life was taken way too soon," Alincy told CBC Toronto.

"Today is hard. It's closure in one sense, as he's being laid to rest, but not closure in the sense that whoever did this senseless crime is still out there.

For his parents and family to rest easy they want to know who did it; justice to be served," Alincy added.