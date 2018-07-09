The province's death-care authority is investigating a Toronto woman's claims that a funeral home buried her father's casket without a protective vault but charged her more than $1,000 for it anyway.

What's more, Divine-Sophia Yud I says she didn't even want the burial vault, a type of container for a casket that helps stop a grave from sinking. In fact, she wasn't aware that she'd paid for it until she tried to resolve a separate issue with the company.

"Now it's one big drama and some trauma and I'm very disappointed," Yud I, 60, said.

The trouble began when she went looking for a name plate that had marked her father's grave since he died in 2002. After her mother died and was buried in the same double-depth plot in 2016, the family noticed the marker was removed.

A double-depth plot is arranged so that two caskets are buried one on top of the other. Generally speaking, the casket on the bottom is buried inside a concrete burial vault.

Yud I says she assumed that the funeral company, Glendale Funeral Home — which is owned by Arbor Memorial — removed the name plate to avoid damaging it while they buried her mother.

"If they took it, they should've very well put it back," she said.

But when she called to follow up on the missing memorial plaque, a representative from Arbor Memorial told her that she had in fact never paid for the name plate. The contract only included a fee for a burial vault.

Divine-Sophia Yud I is the interment rights holder for both of her parents. She entered into a contract that included a $1,043.25 charge for a standard burial vault. (Submitted)

'I was grieving, I just wanted him buried'

Yud I admits that she mistakenly dished out $1,043.25 for a vault, thinking it was a charge for some sort of name plate. The fee accounted for about one quarter of the total expenses for the funeral.

"I didn't even take note of that at the time," she said. "I was grieving, I just wanted him buried."

Her son, Kwame Smith, said the family just wanted a "regular funeral" and wasn't aware of the nuances around burials.

We feel cheated, like we were taken for a ride. - Kwame Smith

When they went online to research what a vault is, it occurred to Yud I that she'd never actually seen one before. Not at her mother's funeral, and, notably, not at her father's funeral either.

"It's in the contract, paid for. But in actuality, it wasn't there," she said.

The burial procedure for Divine Sophia Yud I's mother's funeral can be seen here. The casket was not in a burial vault, and she believes that her father's casket was buried the same way. (Submitted)

The family doesn't have any photographs from her father's funeral to corroborate the claim that her father's casket was buried without a vault. But Yud I insists that she remembers her father's casket being lowered, and it looked the same as her mother's casket.

"A casket has to go in the burial vault and covered. It's not something that is easily hidden," she said.

Arbor Memorials declined to answer any questions related to specific burials, citing privacy concerns. After Yud I emailed the company an authorization to share details of her parents' burials to CBC Toronto, the company maintained it could not, without clarifying why.

"However, we can confirm that the information the family provided to CBC Toronto isn't consistent with our files," said Gary Boyce, Arbor's national director of sales, in an email. He did not identify any specific discrepancies.

Industry watchdog investigating

Yud I says she has reached out multiple times to the company to find a resolution, even going to their offices in person. She thought perhaps they would keep her money but provide a new name plate for the grave.

Now, she's just hoping for a refund.

"That's hardworking money," Yud I said. Her father was a carpenter and her mother a babysitter, so while it may seem like a moderate sum for some people, it was a big deal to her family.

Kwame Smith and his mother, Divine-Sophia Yud I, said they were open to asking Arbor Memorial to place a memorial plaque for her parents in lieu of the burial vault. (Pelin Sidki/CBC)

The provincial regulator of the funeral industry, Bereavement Authority of Ontario, is investigating Yud I's allegations against Arbor Memorial.

The agency has a rod-like tool that can be used to definitely determine whether her father was in fact interred inside a burial vault. However, an agency executive said these types of cases are usually resolved through a mediation process based upon the conclusions of investigators.

It typically aims to resolve cases between 30 and 60 days.

Yud I and her son are prepared to wait.

"You can't just take people's money and not give them what you promised," Smith said.

"We feel cheated, like we were taken for a ride."