Green thumbs beware: Frost advisory in effect for much of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for much of southern and eastern Ontario warning that temperatures are likely to drop near the freezing mark Saturday night into Sunday.

Regions under an Environment Canada frost advisory as of 4:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon. (Environment Canada) It is also warning that some crops may be damaged by frost due to the chilly temperatures and advises those with frost-sensitive plants and trees to take preventative measures.

However, the federal weather agency says that frost is less likely for some areas near Lake Ontario where temperatures are expected to stay a few degrees above zero.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories during the growing season when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark, which could lead to the damage and destruction of plants and crops.

While regions surrounding Toronto have been issued frost advisories by the weather agency, the city itself was spared.

Temperatures are expected to hit 4 C in Toronto tonight but are forecast to climb to a high of 15 on Sunday.

In Ottawa, the overnight low is 0 C, with Sunday's temperatures rising to around 13.