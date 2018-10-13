Skip to Main Content
Green thumbs beware: Frost advisory in effect for much of southern Ontario

Green thumbs beware: Frost advisory in effect for much of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for much of southern and eastern Ontario warning that temperatures are likely to drop near the freezing mark Saturday night into Sunday.

Frost may damage some crops as temperatures are expected to near freezing tonight, Environment Canada warns

CBC News ·
A frost advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario as temperatures are expected to near freezing Saturday night into Sunday. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for much of southern and eastern Ontario warning that temperatures are likely to drop near the freezing mark Saturday night into Sunday.

It is also warning that some crops may be damaged by frost due to the chilly temperatures and advises those with frost-sensitive plants and trees to take preventative measures.
Regions under an Environment Canada frost advisory as of 4:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon. (Environment Canada)

However, the federal weather agency says that frost is less likely for some areas near Lake Ontario where temperatures are expected to stay a few degrees above zero.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories during the growing season when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark, which could lead to the damage and destruction of plants and crops.

While regions surrounding Toronto have been issued frost advisories by the weather agency, the city itself was spared. 

Temperatures are expected to hit 4 C in Toronto tonight but are forecast to climb to a high of 15 on Sunday.

In Ottawa, the overnight low is 0 C, with Sunday's temperatures rising to around 13.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us