Frost, yes frost, advisory in effect for much of southern Ontario and parts of GTA
Environment Canada advisory covers northern parts of York and Durham Regions
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for much of southern Ontario and some parts of the north.
The agency says temperatures are expected to fall near the freezing mark overnight, and advises residents to cover up fruit trees and vegetable plants that could be damaged by the frost.
The advisory stretches across southern Ontario from Cornwall, all the way west to Dufferin County and north to Algonquin Provincial Park.
In the Greater Toronto Area, it covers the northern parts of York and Durham Regions, including Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and Beaverton.
Parts of northeastern Ontario, including the Greater Sudbury area and North Bay, are also under the warning.
Environment Canada issues frost advisories whenever temperatures are forecast to reach 0 C during the growing season.
