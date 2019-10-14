Skip to Main Content
Toronto under overnight frost advisory
Get your plants inside people — Toronto is under a frost advisory. 

Environment Canada says temperatures will hover around freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the city of Toronto. (David Horemans/CBC)

Environment Canada issued an alert for the city Monday morning, saying temperatures are set to drop near the freezing mark overnight. 

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," the weather agency said.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Temperatures are set to rise again Tuesday, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C.

