Toronto under overnight frost advisory

Get your plants inside people — Toronto is under a frost advisory.

Environment Canada issued an alert for the city Monday morning, saying temperatures are set to drop near the freezing mark overnight.

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," the weather agency said.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Temperatures are set to rise again Tuesday, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C.