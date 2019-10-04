Frost advisory in effect for parts of Ontario
Environment Canada calling for frost from Owen Sound to Cornwall
Parts of southern and eastern Ontario are under a frost advisory with temperatures expected to dip to near or below the freezing mark overnight.
Environment Canada has issued the frost advisory for a large swath of the province, including Caledon, parts of York and Durham regions, Barrie and Collingwood, as well as north to Owen Sound and east to Cornwall.
"Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants," the federal agency warned in a statement posted Friday morning.
In Caledon, for example, a high of 11 C is forecast for Friday with a mix of sun and cloud. But the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing mark overnight.
In Toronto, which was not included in the advisory as of 11:30 a.m., the day's high is expected to be 13 C under a mix of sun and cloud. Friday's low is forecast to be a chilly 2 C.
