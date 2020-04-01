Read the stories of this week's CBC Toronto Front-line Heroes

CBC Toronto wants to introduce you to all the people making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic through a series we're calling Front-line Heroes.

Each day, we introduce a new face on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages, giving the person a shout-out for their important work. At the end of the week, you can find their stories here.

We want to hear your stories, too.

If you'd like to tell us about your front-line hero, send us a video explaining why they're a hero to you. Or, you can send a short description to torontotips@cbc.ca. Be sure to include a few photos of the person either way.

Dr. Amanda Bell

Dr. Amanda Bell is a family physician in Port Colborne, Ont. (Submitted by Natasja Menezes)

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Amanda Bell has spent countless hours creating contingency plans for her students at McMaster University and signing up for more shifts at the local screening clinic.

Bell has worked as a family physician in Port Colborne for about 20 years, says her colleague Natasja Menezes, and throughout that time she's taken on several leadership roles to improve medical education.

"Dr. Bell merits recognition any day. She is a committed, compassionate, intelligent physician whose patients adore her," Menezes says.

Even with the extra responsibilities she's taken on, Menezes says Bell is continuing to support family and friends outside of work.

"To assume she simply takes it all on, unaffected, is to underestimate the dedication, heart, and energy she gives to all of these things, in the most human of ways, feeling her own range of emotions, positive and challenging," Menezes says.

"Dr. Bell is a light in the darkness, a gentle touch of guidance, a warm smile amidst despairing uncertainty, an inspiration of hope."

Karen LeBlanc

Karen LeBlanc says she felt compelled to do something to thank front-line workers. So, she bought a speaker, set it up on her balcony and started singing. 1:58

Once every week or so, Karen LeBlanc steps onto her front porch near Toronto's Distillery District to belt out a tune in support of front-line workers.

Her neighbour, Jon Stoller, says not only does Leblanc have an amazing voice, but she also brings people together.

"Like so many Torontonians, I haven't seen much of my neighbours lately," Stoller says.

"Her performance brings out dozens of people in my community, who fill the streets ... to dance, clap and sing along. Between songs, she reminds us of the power of community and positive thinking in hard times."

Turns out LeBlanc is a singer, actress and voiceover artist who is well-known for her Tina Turner impressions.

Sue Charette

Sue Charette is an employee at Costco in Burlington, Ont. (Submitted by Karen Charette)

Sue Charette is one of the front-line workers ensuring shelves remain stocked with food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charette is an employee at Costco in Burlington.

Her sister Karen says when the pandemic started, "she was JUST recovering from influenza that had complicated into pneumonia and I was so worried. But she's healthy and tough and pretty fearless in my eyes."

She says she wants her sister to know how much her work is appreciated.

"All our essential workers are keeping our amazing country afloat … We are forever grateful!!"

Arya Hamedani

When Arya Hamedani opened his new catering business, he wanted to give back, too. When things didn't go as planned, he still made sure his local firefighters had a free, hot meal. 1:58

Arya Hamedani loves to feed people, but with the Etobicoke restaurant where he works shut down due to the pandemic, he decided to start his own curbside catering service, The Carb Plug, out of his own home in Midtown Toronto.

Every Saturday, Hamedani whips up a different type of pasta for purchase.

As part of the event, he'd also planned to hand out free meals to police and firefighters. He tried to get the word out, but unfortunately, they didn't show.

So, Hamedani loaded up his car and brought the free dinners straight to them.

Butch

Butch is a shelter worker in Toronto. (Submitted by Robin Buyers)

When Butch, a front-line shelter worker, was diagnosed with COVID-19, it only drove him to work harder to support those experiencing homelessness, says Robin Buyers, his former faculty adviser at George Brown College.

Butch, who's asked us not to use his last name, says his work is his passion.

"Life is hard to live right now, sure," he says.

"But how hard do you think it is for the folks who don't have a real home? Going from shelter to shelter, sometimes sleeping outside? Not knowing if they'll eat today, or even be alive the next day?"

Buyers says Butch has taken on his role "with a willingness to try any task and work hard … He, and so many other shelter worker[s] I know, deserve recognition."

Coffee4frontline

Delanie Sammut and her eight cousins started an initiative delivering coffee and treats to front-line workers, but they've now expanded their project to also help those in need. 0:55

When discussing ways they could give back to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delanie Sammut and her eight cousins came up with a simple idea: coffee and baked goods.

They've collectively raised more than $4,000 to deliver caffeine and treats to front-line workers across the GTA and beyond.

Sammut says they've visited "hospitals, retirement homes, police, fire and ambulance stations, and some other businesses like vets, pharmacies and even our local butcher, who all remain open to provide services to our community."

Outside of the drop-offs, Sammut says they've also purchased formula and diapers for women's shelters, food for food banks and gift cards for families facing financial hardship.

"We have seen an incredible outpouring of generosity from so many people and will now be able to expand our initiative to include others in need."

Jo-Anne Allen

Jo-Anne Allen is a personal support worker in Oshawa, Ont. (Submitted by Jennifer Browning)

After a car accident last month, Jo-Anne Allen wasn't concerned about her own well-being or her brand new car, says her partner, Jennifer Browning.

"All she kept saying is, 'I need to be able to go to work, my residents need me … my coworkers need me right now.'"

Allen is a personal support worker at Extendicare Oshawa, a long-term care home. She has spent 20 years looking after residents and despite the accident, she recently organized a health-care hero drive-by parade to raise spirits.

Allen is also sleeping in a trailer parked in the driveway to ensure she keeps her family safe, Browning says.

"She is truly amazing and as she says, 'I just love my job.'"