Read the stories of this week's CBC Toronto Front-line Heroes

Niki Lundquist and Paul J. Rolland

Niki Lundquist, one of the founders of Caremongers Whitby, says the group hosts fundraisers for vulnerable people, collects food for food banks and does grocery deliveries for those who can't leave their homes. 1:47

According to Paul J. Rolland, Whitby, Ont., is more than just his home — it's a place where he's surrounded by family.

That's why he, along with fellow resident Niki Lundquist, started Caremongers Whitby. It's a volunteer organization aimed at helping whomever needs it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We, here in our Town of Whitby, are taking care of each other and together we will win the battle and rejoice together when this is all over," Rolland said in an email.

Orsi Panos is also from Whitby, and she wanted to recognize the duo for all of their hard work.

"Niki and Paul have been tirelessly organizing support for the vulnerable and fundraising for those in need," Panos said. "People with the biggest hearts have come together, the human spirit is truly boundless."

Joan Seeram

Several staff members at St. Michael's Hospital wanted to thank Joan Seeram for ensuring they have a safe place to work. (Submitted by Dr. Sara Porisky)

Even before the pandemic, doctors at St. Michael's Hospital say Joan Seeram, an environmental services worker, went out of her way to give everyone a warm greeting and make them feel special.

Dr. Sara Porisky, Dr. Emma Skolnik and Dr. Chelsie Warshafsky are resident physicians in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Toronto.

In an email, they say Seeram "would often make our days as she would always tell us how beautiful we looked (even though we had just worked a 14-hour overnight call shift and that was blatantly untrue)."

"Now more than ever, we want to acknowledge the hard and important work of the environmental services staff at the hospitals," the trio wrote.

"They are putting themselves in the face of COVID daily by cleaning potentially infected spaces to ensure they are safe for patients and staff … And of course, Joan continues to do this hard work with a smile and grace — even with the added fear that COVID brings."

Fintan, Liam and Kellan Sharpe

Fintan, Liam and Kellan Sharpe work together at the start of each week to come up with their own artwork. The boys have set a goal to collect 1,000 tributes. 0:58

As three brothers under the age of 16, Fintan, Liam and Kellan Sharpe realized they couldn't contribute much financially to the fight against COVID-19. So instead, they began to support front-line workers through art.

They began @hearts4helpers, an Instagram account where they post heart-shaped tributes, submitted by themselves and others. In just over two weeks, they've received more than 100 hearts from places as far as Australia and South Africa.

"We know there are thousands of kids out there who want to help," says the boys' mother, Laurette Sharpe.

"We have created a platform where kids (and adults) can use art to show their support and gratitude to the people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The boys have a goal of 1,000 tributes for their page.

Elisabeth McGregor

Elisabeth McGregor pictured at Mississauga’s Rattray Marsh before it was closed due to COVID-19. (Submitted by Maureen Shaw)

Described as a "tireless caregiver," Elisabeth McGregor works to ensure those who need food or a listening ear are connected to the services they need, says her friend Maureen Shaw.

McGregor is a volunteer intake worker at The Compass, a food bank and outreach centre in Port Credit.

"Throughout this contagious time, Lis has continued to meet and help those who are most vulnerable in our community — and as everyone knows — the numbers of needy and infected grow daily," said Shaw.

"She has selflessly continued to do this critical volunteer work, even sacrificing physical closeness with her much-loved children, grandchildren and siblings."

GroceryHero

A group of friends wanted to do their part for front-line workers by ensuring they could access groceries safely. 1:13

GroceryHero is a free delivery matching service connecting health-care workers with volunteer grocery shoppers in their neighbourhood.

As of late April, more than 5,600 people had signed up and the platform had made more than 1,300 matches across the country.

Cathy Penney

Cathy Penney says making the masks is a family effort. (Submitted by Ed Coates)

What started as a March break project for Cathy Penney and her grandkids has now grown into a community enterprise — with dozens of people and businesses in Orillia, Ont., pitching in to create and distribute hundreds of masks to anyone who needs them.

The team has now helped to get masks and "ear savers" to long-term care and retirement homes in the area, as well as to hospitals and emergency personnel.

Penney's brother, Ed Coates, wanted to give her a shout-out for the work she's doing.

"Way to go Cathy. Proud of you!!"

Penney wanted to recognize the people and businesses making the project possible.

"I am a very small cog in a large growing wheel!" Penney told CBC Toronto. "They deserve the recognition!"

Dr. Paula F. Cleiman

Dr. Paula Cleiman is six-months pregnant but says she does not want to stop working as an emergency physician. 1:23

Despite being six-months pregnant, Dr. Paula Cleiman — an emergency physician with the University Health Network — is still working and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.