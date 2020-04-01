Read the stories of this week's CBC Toronto Front-line Heroes

CBC Toronto wants to introduce you to all the people making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic through a series we're calling Front-line Heroes.

Each day, we introduce a new face on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages, giving the person a shout-out for their important work. At the end of the week, you can find their stories here.

We want to hear your stories, too.

If you'd like to tell us about your front-line hero, send us a video explaining why they're a hero to you. Or you can send a short description to torontotips@cbc.ca. Be sure to include a few photos of the person either way.

Dr. Jesse May

Dr. Jesse May is a third-year anaesthesia resident at the University of Toronto medical school. (Submitted by Elizabeth Miazga)

When patients in the intensive care unit have to be intubated and are unable to communicate, Dr. Jesse May makes it his priority to answer family questions, explain care plans and offer support, says his partner, Elizabeth Miazga.

May is a third-year anaesthesia resident at the University of Toronto medical school, working at Toronto General Hospital.

"What really stands out in the ICU is his empathy and compassion for the families of his patients," Miazga says.

But he's truly a hero, she says, because after those long hours at the hospital, May goes home to do volunteer ventilator research.

"This involves countless hours of research, writing, meetings, coordination and even the occasional 2 a.m. trip to pick up and test various components" of the ventilator he and his colleagues are testing, she says.

"I am so impressed by his dedication to his work, his patients and their families."

Amanda Bradley

Amanda Bradley is a community participation counsellor with Community Living Ajax-Pickering and Whitby. She posts a video on the organization’s Facebook page each week to help make people smile. 0:26

Amanda Bradley supports people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities as a counsellor at Community Living Ajax-Pickering and Whitby.

Besides providing in-home assistance, Bradley is also inspiring residents through song, says her musical theatre colleague Diana Chappell.

Each week, Bradley posts a video, one of which is available to watch here, on the organization's Facebook page as a way to bring joy to residents and staff.

"She has an amazing voice to go with the amazing personality," Chappell says, adding Bradley is working hard to keep residents safe and healthy.

"This is an essential service that doesn't get as much air time as it should, but it is a rewarding but stressful career that supports some of the most vulnerable people in our community."

Tejika Chand

Tejika Chand is a youth worker and shift coordinator at Covenant House Toronto. (Submitted by Michael Sheiner)

Tejika Chand is a youth worker and shift coordinator with Covenant House Toronto, an agency serving youth who are experiencing homelessness, trafficked or at risk.

Her colleague, Michael Sheiner, says she's worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure youth are well taken care of.

"Everyone who comes to Covenant House has experienced some trauma, and because of COVID-19, the need to keep physically distant from others can be extra difficult for young people who were already experiencing challenges," Sheiner says.

"Tejika has come up with creative, art-based wellness programming such as slime-making (to help youth de-stress), sand mosaics and colouring exercises, designed to engage youth and help them spend their time in meaningful ways."

Chand has also taken on extra shifts to check on those struggling with mental illness, which may be exacerbated by physical distancing measures.

"Although COVID-19 has made her work more challenging, she wouldn't trade it for anything else because she loves making a difference in the lives of youth experiencing homelessness," Sheiner says.

Clairlea Public School staff

Geetha Yogendran says she never imagined staff from her son Shailen's school, Clairlea P.S., would surprise him for his 9th birthday. 0:48

With physical distancing rules in place, Geetha Yogendran knew her son, Shailen, wouldn't be able to have a party for his ninth birthday.

But the staff at his Scarborough school, Clairlea P.S., decided to make sure it was still special.

"The music, gym, office staff and their families, [paid] us a surprise visit to bring … joy and music," Yogendran said.

The line-up of people not only made her son's birthday, Yogendran says, but also meant the world to her as a parent.

"This beautiful, short and unexpected surprise brightened up our day and is a reflection of our beautiful community and teachers. They are doing their very best to do what they can during this very difficult time."

Shirley and Bill Graham

Bill and Shirley Graham set up a stand with free food to ensure vulnerable people can get canned goods, sandwiches and water. (Submitted by Ann Menzies)

In their late 70s and early 80s, Bill and Shirley Graham are still making sure they do their part to take care of others in Mississauga amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've set-up a table near Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street with cans of tomato sauce, boxes of rice, bottles of water and more, all free for anyone who needs some help.

Their friend Ann Menzies says "this takes up most of their time, they are also very good to their own families. They deserve a shout-out at their age."

The stand is set up near Dundas Street West and Hurontario Street. (Submitted by Ann Menzies)

Bill Graham told CBC Toronto he wants to see more people helping those in need.

"It's a real privilege to be able to do this," he said.

Liliana Mann

Liliana Mann is coordinating the creation of gift bags for GTA nurses with items such as robes, pajamas and candles. She says she wants to provide them with some comfort and support during a difficult time. 1:41

Inspired by her mother's service during the Second World War, Liliana Mann — owner of Linea Intima, a lingerie retailer — is coordinating a project to thank nurses around the GTA.

It's called the "Comfort Project in Support of Nurses," with Mann putting together thank-you bags with items like pajamas and robes, an idea inspired by a U.S. lingerie store.

The project is funded by donations from the public and her suppliers, with the store absorbing any additional costs.

"In these unprecedented times, it is challenging to stay home in order to fight this virus that affects us all. We can only imagine how difficult it is for all of the nurses who put themselves on the front line like brave soldiers in war zones day in and day out," Mann wrote on her website.

So far, Mann has delivered about 90 bags to St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto General Hospital and Sunnybrook Hospital, and hopes to deliver many more.

Levas Lelis

Dan Lelis says his son, Levas, was determined to pick up garbage in his neighbourhood. (Submitted by Dan Lelis)

At just six years old, Levas Lelis is already finding ways to make the world a better place.

On a recent walk around his community, he noticed a hill covered in garbage and debris, says his dad, Dan Lelis. He decided right then and there he wanted to clean it up.

"Since we had no bags or protective gear we dismissed the idea. However, he did not. He kept talking about it and wanted passionately to do something about it," he said.

"He was SO excited and just couldn't wait ... to pick up garbage!"

So, they went back and spent two hours picking up trash and recyclables, filling three large bags, Lelis says.

"We are so proud of him and his four-year-old sister (who picked up trash with barbecue tongs) that we felt he should be given some kind of accolade beyond our own personal sticker system and kudos."