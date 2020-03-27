Front-line heroes: Meet the people fighting COVID-19 in Toronto and share your stories

As the COVID-10 pandemic continues to squeeze Ontario's health system, Dr. Gray Moonen has watched proudly as his colleagues have risen to the occasion — but at the same time, he's seen their morale fall.

The family medicine resident at the University of Toronto says over the last month, he feels those on the front lines of the crisis haven't been getting nearly as much recognition as they deserved.

So he decided to try to change that.

"Working through this pandemic has honestly been surreal. People are anxious, health-care providers, the public, friends, family, patients," Moonen told CBC Toronto. "I wanted to bring a certain level of humanity to this crisis."

Moonen began to document the faces and stories of people working in the University Health Network, posting them to his Twitter page.

this is Veniece. She works in Janitorial Services. "I still show up for work hunny, every shift, believe in me".

Dr. Moonen contacted CBC Toronto to help spread his message even more widely.

We'll continue introducing you to new faces, just like Moonen has been doing on his Twitter feed.

This is Amanda. She works at Rexall Drugstore at the hospital.

"Honestly, I'm just too tired to panic right now. I've got insomnia to begin with and now I can barely sleep. Public safety trumps my own comfort at this point, so I'm here doing what I can".

Front-line hero: Dr. Gray Moonen

Dr. Moonen — on top of finding ways to support his colleagues — is working at the University Health Network to combat COVID-19.

As the pandemic progresses, he says he and his colleagues are being redistributed toward areas of higher need, such as the emergency department, the intensive care unit or COVID-19 clinics.

Although it might sound crazy, he says, there's no place he'd rather be.

"We feel a strong sense of purpose being at work … We really feel an obligation to help people, and to be honest, at the end of the day, this is what we signed-up for. To be able to provide care to my fellow Canadians and human-beings is, in this sort of situation, a privilege if anything."

To keep the recognition going, Dr. Moonen shared a story of someone on the front line who's inspired him: Dr. Jane Philpott.

"I've never met her personally, but she's a family physician and former Canadian health minister."

"She's currently back working on the front lines, helping out, working in the clinics. And she's been a huge advocate for communicating what should go on and what the appropriate response from the government should be … she's the sort of person that does the right thing and does not apologize for it, so thanks Dr. Philpott."

