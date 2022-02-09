From quesadillas, tacos to pupasas, Salvadoran restaurant cooks up tasty Latin American dishes

Suresh: It is great to have you back on the air, Ismaila

Ismaila: It is wonderful to be back on the air as well and great to be speaking with you too.

Suresh: So to celebrate your return, I wanted to talk about a place we briefly chatted about off the air. You had just moved to Toronto and you were asking about recommendations on where to eat. And you were on St Clair west at the time, one of the places I suggested was Casamiento nearby.

Ismaila: Yes, I remember this recommendation. It was actually the pupusas I was really excited about. So let's talk about this place. Take me to Casamiento.

Suresh: So this is one of my favourite places to eat from the past year.

It's run by René Rodriguez.

René has cooked all over the city, but he was most notably known for running the pupas stand in the Latin Food hall in Kensington Market. He ran this tiny stand there for two years, amassing a loyal following for his homestyle cooking.

Tacos served at the restaurant include an assortment of proteins from chicken to chorizo and beef. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

In August of 2020, he moved to Dupont in Christie Pits, and this is where he, along with his sous chef Felipe Kwon, have what I consider a flawless menu.

Ismaila: Okay, flawless. That is a heavy statement there, my friend. So what is on the menu?

Suresh: It is a tightly curated menu, René identifies as Salvadoran but he wanted to feature a menu that spans beyond, highlighting his favourite Latin American dishes.

There are boldly flavoured tacos on the menu, with an assortment of proteins from chicken to chorizo and beef.

The eggplant taco is outstanding, a spiced cooked down melange of eggplant and vegetables that is really juicy and tender. I can eat several of those.

My other favourite taco on the menu is the fish taco. Now, Ismaila, there are many fish tacos on the scene.

René Rodriguez cooking in the kitchen. His dishes are inspired by his favourite Salvadoran food. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: Yes, most definitely. And I've tried many of them.

Suresh: But you know sometimes you eat a familiar dish that you have had hundreds of times before. But immediately, you notice something different about the way it's made, the spicing or the technique.

The fish tacos here are a revelation, Felipe uses a rice flour batter for the fish taco, which really presents a soft and light coating on the fish, without overpowering it with crunch.

There is a sense of sweetness that you can get from rice flour batter. It works really nicely here. And you have the slaw and sauce in the taco to bring the acid, heat and the crunch.

But the batter is a revelation.

A fish taco served at Casamiento. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: So definitely get the fish and eggplant tacos?

Suresh: If you want a great side to go along with that, the Casamiento rice and bean dish is really great. Here's René:

"We boil beans, then we use the water to cook the rice. So in the bean water is garlic and onion. But the beans take at least an hour to an hour to two hours to boil. Then we'll drain the beans. Cook the rice in that water. Then on the side, we'll dice onions and cook it in a bunch of oil, almost deep frying them. So we use that oil and onion to perfume the entire dish, which is really tradition for this kind of dish."

Really earthy rice and bean dish that kind of brings depth to anything you are pairing it with like tacos. It feels like a footnote on the menu, but you should definitely order it.

But Ismaila, can we talk about quesadillas? Are you a fan?

RIce and beans served at Casamiento. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: Most definitely. Love a quesadilla. My only worry here is you're two-for-two for me already and you're adding a third thing on my list. But talk to me about quesadillas.

Suresh: So the quesadillas at Casamiento are excellent because of the way they are cooked.

So, for example, the chorizo one is my favourite. You have tortillas that are generously slathered with a thick bean paste. And then topped with chorizo (or you can get the eggplant here again which is fantastic), and cheese.

It's cooked on the griddle to get that marriage of melted cheese in the pocket and craggy crispy cheese on the ends.

You bite into it and its pure bliss, from the outside to the centre.

You can also ask for the house-made salsas if you want to add some kick. The green salsa is my favourite.

Casamiento also makes a variety of quesadillas. Pictured here is the chorizo quesadilla. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: Being that René is from El Salvador, does he have pupusas on the menu?

Suresh: Yes, there is a pupusa menu because if he doesn't he'd probably have to shut down.

Going back to that comment about noticing something different and superior, I've had many pupusas before and René's immediately stands out.

I'm referring to the maseca, the corn batter. I couldn't quite figure out what it was until I asked him. Here [René] is again:

"The dough is maseca, which is just a cornmeal flour, mixed with something that is proprietary that I can't give away (laughs). Not really, I mix two different kinds of corn, which is not common. It's a textual flavour thing. It's not super noticeable, but I can tell the difference when it's not there."

René says here that you may not notice it, but if you've had pupusas before, you will notice there is a soft airiness to it. It's the kind of flavour that encourages you to have more than one.

The pork revueltas are the most popular. René makes a pâté after roasting pork and mixes that with cooked beans. Then, he stuffs it into the pupusa and grills it.

Honestly, how much time do we have here Ismaila! If you don't eat pork, then I recommend the bean and cheese pupusa, it's also wonderful.

Just work your way through the menu, you won't be disappointed.

The pork revuletas pupusa, another specialty at the restaurant. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Ismaila: And just a heads up, the place can be very busy.

I do remember I headed down to Casamiento to get pupusas. The wait was long. I should have ordered before I picked them up. They said, "I'm sorry, we have such a line up right now."

Just make sure you think ahead if you're heading down there to get your food because it is popular, because it is so tasty..