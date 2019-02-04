From piles to puddles: Toronto still cleaning up from snowstorm

As Toronto warms up, snow and ice are melting around the city — and some residents are bracing for potential flooding.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Monday night, warning that water levels could continue to rise as temperatures stay above freezing.

Meanwhile, some sidewalks were still covered in heavy snow on Monday, several days after a major snowstorm.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UPDATE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UPDATE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FLOODMESSAGE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FLOODMESSAGE</a> TRCA has upgraded to a Flood Watch. TRCA will continue to closely monitor this system and will issue an update or cancellation to this Flood Watch by 12 pm on February 5, 2019. Read more: <a href="https://t.co/B8UR7d319M">https://t.co/B8UR7d319M</a> <a href="https://t.co/xicRGe5Byh">pic.twitter.com/xicRGe5Byh</a> —@TRCA_Flood

"We're still out there clearing up from the storm," said Mark Mills, Toronto's superintendent road operations.

Rising temperatures mean possible flooding, and Mills said city crews were out all weekend uncovering around 1,100 catch basins and removing snow from about 233 km of roadway.

"We'll continue to work on that until...we can clean this up."

The conservation authority said rivers in the GTA will see higher flows and water levels, creating "hazardous conditions."

Water levels for the Don River near the Don Valley Parkway are "steadily rising and nearing flooding conditions," the authority said.

Mark Mills, superintendent road operations, asks people to be patient as the city continues to clean up after last week's storm. (CBC)

Seniors 'stuck inside'

Stella Daskalakis said the sidewalk near her mother's east-end home has been covered in thick snow for days, despite city promises to clear it.

She said the snowy sidewalks mean elderly residents in the neighbourhood can't leave their house.

Stella Daskalakis said snow-covered sidewalks mean her mother hasn't been able to do errands or groceries. (CBC)

"My mom is a senior with a walker. She hasn't been able to do groceries, errands, anything," said Daskalakis,

"She lives right beside a seniors home. Everyone is stuck inside because this is the main street that goes up to the grocery store, to the shopping malls, to the bus stop — how are they supposed to get there?"

City asks for patience

Since the storm on January 29, Mills said the city has answered 5,000 complaints to 311.

"We are a little bit behind," Mills said, urging people to be mindful of their neighbours.

"Please...exercise some patience. We will eventually get to all of those complaints."

Mills said all property owners have a responsibility to clear the sidewalk in front of their property.

He said people can call 311 if they notice an area has not been cleared.

Take steps to prevent flooding

With the potential for flooding, homeowners should shovel melting snow away from their foundation and onto a lawn, said city staff

Make sure downspouts and eavestroughs are clear and draining properly, the city said, and clear catch basins on the road.

Temperatures are on the rise. Clear snow away from your home's foundation to help prevent basement flooding. Learn more about basement flooding prevention <a href="https://t.co/1YeIwcRU6c">https://t.co/1YeIwcRU6c</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/lqdJ9JGN58">pic.twitter.com/lqdJ9JGN58</a> —@cityoftoronto

The conservation authority said people should be extremely cautious around all bodies of water, and avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses.

"Persons should stay well away from watercourses, even if they appear to be frozen over," its website says.