It's the frog days of summer inside Billy Bishop Airport as tiny amphibians invade terminal

Instead of the dog days, it's the frog days of summer at Billy Bishop Airport. Travellers catching a flight these days might find themselves having to wait at their gate with some unexpected guests.

Over the past two days, dozens of frogs have been spotted hopping around the terminal.

"There are probably a few dozen of these little frogs and we suspect the high water in the area may be a contributing factor," Sarah Sutton, communications manager for Ports Toronto, told CBC Toronto in an email.

Employees have noticed the frogs enter the gates first thing in the morning.

"Our Wildlife Management Team is taking great care to remove the thumbnail-sized frogs from the gates and relocate them to a safe location outside the airport," said Sutton.