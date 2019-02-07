Frizzing drizzle, rain, wind, temperature swings and thuderstorms: Wild weather ahead for GTA

Toronto and surrounding areas could be in for another icy and wet day on Thursday, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for most of southern Ontario, and some areas west and north of Toronto could see also considerable winds blow in this afternoon.

"Drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces," the advisory says.

"Challenging winter travelling conditions are expected today due to the prolonged period of icing."

Things could get especially nasty in the GTA starting around 2 p.m., when the right mix of moisture and cold poses a serious of risk of turning freezing drizzle to freezing rain. That will continue into the 5 p.m. hour, before temperatures start to climb well above zero and rain takes over.

"In the wake of this weather system, strong westerly winds with gusts in the 60 to 80 km/h range may be possible tonight into Friday" along with the possibility of a thunder storm in the evening hours.

While the mercury will rise throughout the day Thursday, it will plunge again during the overnight hours Friday. By Friday afternoon, the temperature will drop to –5 C, though it will feel more like –19.

The bizarre forecast comes after a full day of freezing rain throughout most of the Golden Horseshoe on Wednesday that caused headaches for drivers, transit users and pedestrians.

City staff said salters have been deployed to try to improve road conditions before the morning rush hour begins in earnest.

Salting operations on our expressaways and main roads have been continuing as required since Wednesday morning. Salting operations will continue through the morning or until temperatures rise. —@TO_WinterOps

Meanwhile, travellers going to Toronto Pearson airport this morning are encouraged to check their flight status before heading out.

"Freezing rain is expected and delays and cancellations are possible," airport officials said in a tweet.