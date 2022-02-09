Friends, family seek answers after father killed in Forest Hill shooting

Ron Tsang found out his long-time friend Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja had been murdered while scrolling his phone for news.

When Tsang scrolled to Kaja's photo in casual clothing — a deviation from the professional attire he frequently saw him in — he was confused.

Tsang, a business professor at Centennial College, thought Kaja might've been weighing in on the latest stock market trends.

"And then I read the headline, and I was just in complete disbelief," Tsang said, "I picked up the phone, I called him…I just didn't know what else to do. The call went straight to voicemail."

Tsang is one of dozens in the Toronto finance community mourning the sudden death of 49-year-old Kaja, who was shot in a Jan. 23 homicide.

Police found Kaja outside his Forest Hill home with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but died on Jan. 26.

Kaja was a financial analyst and a 2008 MBA graduate from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. Friends say he grew up in Nigeria and lived in Maryland as an accountant before coming to Toronto in 2006 to learn about the stock market. He leaves behind his four-year-old son, Lex.

Ike Kaja, 49, pictured with his four-year-old son, Lex. (Katia Millar)

"When he was with Lex - you got to see the innate essence of this man who wore the love that he had for his son out on his sleeve for all to see," reads a statement from Kaja's family.

"He was excited to teach him about life. Excited to experience life through his son's innocent eyes. He was love."

Tsang and other friends are now helping Kaja's family with funeral arrangements. They're also considering opening a scholarship in his name, starting a fund for his son Lex, and planting a tree in his memory.

"This is just a reminder to hug our loved ones and to cherish every moment," Tsang said.

Kaja was 'extremely cautious person'

Gautam Malkani says he looked up to his close friend Kaja. He was a caring father, Malkani said, but also a well-connected community member, and an easygoing guy who could always give and take a joke.

Malkani doesn't want to see his friend get lost in the news cycle or be reduced to a data point.

"When I saw the police statement, it looked like he was a statistic," said Malkani, an IT director for Procter & Gamble. "I just needed someone to humanize them."

Joanna Kirke, another friend of Kaja's, says he was bright, positive, and "always an extremely cautious person" and that became very clear at his digital memorial.

"Everybody in their stories has shared a little something about that," said Kirke.

"Whether it was not wanting to meet up indoors during COVID to a great story that somebody else shared in the memorial book about them going skydiving, and him going up with a plane and him coming down with the plane. He didn't actually jump."

The Toronto Police Service confirmed Kaja was the city's 10th homicide victim so far this year, and that their investigation is still active.

"We would urge the public to contact police with any information, no matter how small," police spokesperson Caroline de Kloet said via email.

Friends and family are imploring anyone with knowledge of the situation to come forward to the police.

Investigators are specifically interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area on Sunday, Jan. 23 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., or anyone who has video footage.