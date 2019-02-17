Jeff Burke is missing something central to his very being — a bassoon the Toronto street musician and subway busker describes as "a part of me."

"The bassoon I had, my dad helped me buy, co-signed the bank loan," Burke told CBC Toronto.

"I've had my Fox bassoon for 32 years."

Musician is hoping his stolen bassoon, which he is seen here playing in a CBC interview, will be found. 0:12

On Jan. 5, Burke was on his way home in the Bloorcourt Village area when he left his instruments unattended for a few moments while he took a bathroom break.

"I came back and they were gone," Burke said.

"Everything that musically mattered to me was gone in that instant."

Burke searched the immediate area, checking every dumpster, alley and open shop, for any lead.

But there was no sign.

"It was devastating. It was a shock. I just fell into depression," he said.

The bassoon that was stolen was given to Burke by his father 32 years ago.

After a month-long ordeal tracking down serial numbers for his instruments with help from friends and trying to collect information on his own, Burke hit a dead end. He filed a police report.

Now, a small community of Burke's friends and fans has started a crowdfunding campaign.

Leo Nelson, who's known Burke for 25 years, put the page online.

Burke playing a bassoon loaned to him by the Long and McQuade music store on Bloor Street West. It was the first time he had played over a month. 'It's magic,' Burke told CBC Toronto. (Sruthi Ramanarayanan)

"A bunch of us sat down after a dance event and decided that we needed to raise money for him," Nelson said.

'Like taking the wings off a bird'

The campaign has raised $8,817 in just five days. The goal is $10,000, the money it will cost Burke to replace his bassoon and other instruments like his theremin and Irish whistles.

"Taking the instruments off a person like Jeff, is like taking the wings off a bird," said Nelson.

Burke's music and personality has had a such massive impact on his listeners, fans and friends that some even donated large sums such as $500.

Burke is extremely grateful for their help.

"It's like being cold and alone and all of a sudden a whole bunch of people come and say, 'Here's a warm coat, here's a warm drink,'" he said.

"I'm still hopeful."

To the person who stole his bassoon, Burke has this to say, "These instruments are physically mine but I use them as a gift that I give to the community and beyond."

At the end of the day, he's grateful for the generosity and support from his friend and fans.

"Just another reminder that we are not alone and people are always happy to make a difference for you in return for what you do for them," he said.

