Fresh Sprout brand bean sprouts recalled due to possible Salmonella

Fresh Sprout brand fresh bean sprouts has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said.

The recalled product was distributed in Ontario.

The recall applies to Fresh Sprout International's fresh bean sprouts 454 g 8 27468 00100 0 with best before date 2020 FEB 28.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. Agency staff is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

CFIA said consumers should not consume the recalled product.

The agency further advised consumers:

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.