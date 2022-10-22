City of Toronto voids second French language school trustee race days before municipal election

The City of Toronto called off a French language Catholic school trustee race Saturday after determining two out of three candidates aren't eligible to hold office.

Come election day on Monday, Oct. 24, the race for the French language Catholic school trustee in Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, Ward 4, will be void according to a news release from city, and voters will be told not to mark their ballots for the position.

The first candidate was found to be ineligible on Friday, the city says, before more information emerged on a second candidate that same evening. At the time, the election could continue because there were still two candidates in the race.

According to provincial laws, a by-election is held when a candidate would be elected by acclamation as a result of other candidates becoming ineligible to run for office.

The move affects approximately 3,000 French language Catholic school voters in multiple City of Toronto wards, including wards 14 to 17, and 19 to 25. The city says information on the change will be sent to impacted voters as soon as possible.

2nd French language trustee race to be voided

The news comes days after the city voided the French language public school trustee race in Conseil scolaire Viamonde (Ward 3 – Centre) after also finding one of the two candidates wasn't eligible to hold office.

That move impacted about 3,700 eligible affected French language public school voters in Wards 10 to 14, and also Ward 19.

A by-election will be held instead for both affected school wards. Those who voted by advanced and mail-in voting will have their ballots voided, the city says, but people can still cast their ballot for mayor and councillor.

To run in an election, the city states candidates must file a nomination and must sign an acknowledgement of qualifications that says they are qualified to be elected and hold office.

The city says other qualifications include having French as a first language that's still understood, having attended a French language school in Canada, or having a child who attended or is attending a French language school in Canada.