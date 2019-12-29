Freezing rain could hit parts of the GTA Sunday morning

If you're looking for some post-holidays relaxation time at home, Sunday might be the perfect opportunity.

Environment Canada has issues a freezing rain warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and is encouraging residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The warning applies to Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions.

The freezing rain is expected to develop Sunday around 12 p.m. and continue through Sunday night and into Monday morning, with temperatures expected to hover near the freezing mark.

The federal weather agency says ice accumulation of 10 to 15 mm is possible.

"Travel is expected to be very poor Sunday into Monday ... Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," the statement reads.