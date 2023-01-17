Toronto under freezing rain warning with a few millimetres of icy buildup possible

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto, saying icy precipitation is expected early Tuesday.

As much as a few millimetres of ice could build up on surfaces, the federal weather agency said in the warning.

The forecast calls for it to turn into light rain by late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon.

Surfaces, including roads, highways, walkways and parking lots, could become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada is urging motorists to slow down if road conditions are slippery, watch for taillights ahead and keep a safe distance between vehicles.

The freezing rain could have a "significant impact" on rush hour traffic in the city, the agency added.