Toronto under freezing rain warning with 'wintry mix of precipitation' in forecast tonight
Precipitation could begin as rain before turning into freezing rain and ice pellets, agency says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto, saying a "wintry mix of precipitation" is expected starting on Thursday night.
The freezing rain might begin as rain in some areas before it turns into freezing rain and ice pellets, the federal weather agency says.
Any ice buildup on surfaces initially may be minimal because ground temperature may be above zero, Environment Canada says.
A few millimetres of ice buildup is possible, however.
According to Environment Canada, the freezing rain might last through the evening and overnight in some areas before it changes to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday.
Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become ice and slippery, the federal weather agency says.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to be careful.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada says in the warning.
