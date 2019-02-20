Freezing rain warning now in effect for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto, saying the icy precipitation is expected on Wednesday evening.

"Untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery," the federal weather agency said in the warning. "Travel may be affected."

The freezing rain is expected to turn into occasional rain or drizzle close to midnight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system from Colorado that is tracking over the Great Lakes is bringing a "wintry mix of precipitation" to Toronto.

A layer of ice coats a vehicle in the east end of Toronto. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

Surfaces, including highways, roads, walkways, parking lots and sidewalks, could become ice and slippery.

Motorists are urged to take it slow in slippery conditions.

"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," the federal weather agency recommended.

Earlier, Environment Canada said the system was expected to bring a mix of snow and ice pellets to Toronto in the late afternoon. Then it was expected to change into freezing rain.

The evening rush hour could messy.

Wednesday's high temperature is forecast to be –1 C, though it will feel closer to –8 on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The temperature is expected to rise to 3 C by Thursday morning.