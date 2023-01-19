Freezing rain to make for messy morning commute in GTA, Environment Canada says

Freezing rain is expected to hit the GTA Thursday morning, possibly making for a messy morning commute across the region.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain, which could be mixed with ice pellets and snow in some areas, should start falling this morning and continue until early afternoon. It is expected to turn to drizzle as temperatures rise above zero later today.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the federal weather agency says.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

The freezing rain warnings prompted Durham Region to cancel all schools buses for both its public and Catholic boards for the day.

Those who live or work particularly close to Lake Ontario, however, may not see any freezing rain as temperatures along the shoreline are forecast to remain above zero throughout the day.