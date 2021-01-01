Freezing rain forecasted on New Year's Day: Environment Canada

New Year's Day will be a cold and wet one for the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Southern Ontario on Friday, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency issued a special weather statement on Friday morning, cautioning of freezing rain in the evening and overnight.

"Precipitation will begin as snow or ice pellets late this afternoon or early this evening over areas north of Lake Ontario," the agency said in a statement on its website.

The agency says a "brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets" is possible tonight. As well, freezing rain may be mixed with rain or snow.

Some ice accretion is possible, according to the agency, and precipitation is expected to transition into snow by early Saturday morning.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of 2 C with winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres an hour.